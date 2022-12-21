Mahua Moitra’s ‘conversation’ with her dog will make pet parents say ‘so true’

Pet parents never miss a chance to have love-filled interactions with their pet babies. When recorded and shared online, those videos leave others happy too. Just like this video shared by MP Mahua Moitra that is spreading smiles among netizens. The video shows her showering her pooch baby with kisses and telling him how much she loves him. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly.

“The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry”, she tweeted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show her dressed in a beautiful saree and standing beside his dog, who is sitting on a chair. Throughout the video, she keeps on kissing and petting the pooch. She also goes on to say, “Nobody can love anyone the way mama loves you.”

Take a look at the video that may melt your heart into a puddle:

The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry .. pic.twitter.com/mQmuukITMp — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 20, 2022

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over two lakh views and counting. Additionally, the video has also received more than 5,200 likes. People took to the comments section of the tweet to share various reactions.

“Lovely dog,” posted a Twitter user. “Awwww,” expressed another. “Good boy Henry,” commented a third. “What a lovely handsome fella. Thanks a ton for sharing Mahua!” shared a fourth. “Limitless joy of coming home to the most loving baby on earth,” wrote a fifth.