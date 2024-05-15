Majestic pride of 14 lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli. Rare video is viral

A pride of 14 lions, including cubs, was caught on camera crossing a road in Gujarat, near the Gir National Park. The rare sight of the wild animals was recorded at night in Amreli district in the southern part of the state. The pride of lions crossed a road in Gujarat's Amreli district. (X)

The video, which quickly went viral, captivated social media users because it showed a large pride moving together in darkness, which is not commonly witnessed.

The Gir forest is the last surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions.