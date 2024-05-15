 Majestic pride of 14 lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli. Rare video is viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Majestic pride of 14 lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli. Rare video is viral

ByHT Trending Desk
May 15, 2024 05:58 PM IST

A pride of lions were seen crossing a road in Gujarat.

A pride of 14 lions, including cubs, was caught on camera crossing a road in Gujarat, near the Gir National Park. The rare sight of the wild animals was recorded at night in Amreli district in the southern part of the state.

The pride of lions crossed a road in Gujarat's Amreli district. (X)
The pride of lions crossed a road in Gujarat's Amreli district. (X)

The video, which quickly went viral, captivated social media users because it showed a large pride moving together in darkness, which is not commonly witnessed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Gir forest is the last surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Majestic pride of 14 lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli. Rare video is viral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On