Majestic pride of 14 lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli. Rare video is viral
May 15, 2024 05:58 PM IST
A pride of lions were seen crossing a road in Gujarat.
A pride of 14 lions, including cubs, was caught on camera crossing a road in Gujarat, near the Gir National Park. The rare sight of the wild animals was recorded at night in Amreli district in the southern part of the state.
The video, which quickly went viral, captivated social media users because it showed a large pride moving together in darkness, which is not commonly witnessed.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
The Gir forest is the last surviving natural habitat of Asiatic lions.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Share this article