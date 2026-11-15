Malaysian gamers aged 52 to 64 beat Japan to win Asia's first live senior e-sports tournament

A team of Malaysian gamers aged between 52 and 64 has proved that competitive gaming is not just for youngsters after defeating Japan to win Asia's first live international senior e-sports tournament. The five-member team, known as Old Guards, emerged victorious at Silver Showdown 2026, held in Singapore on November 14.

Five Malaysian gamers, aged between 52 and 64, beat Japan in a Counter-Strike 2 final to claim a historic e-sports victory in Singapore. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by The Straits Times, the tournament brought together senior gamers from Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and Chinese Taipei to compete in the popular video game Counter-Strike 2.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

(Also read: US startup offers $120,000 salary to play GTA 6: ‘You’ll begin at midnight on November 19’)

52-year-old gamer turns the match around

One of the most memorable moments came when 52-year-old Malaysian player Nahar Johari single-handedly eliminated three opponents during the final against Japan, helping his team secure a crucial victory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, Johari participated remotely because health concerns prevented him from travelling to Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, Johari participated remotely because health concerns prevented him from travelling to Singapore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The championship took place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Counter-Strike 2 is a first-person shooting game in which two teams of five players compete using strategy, coordination and teamwork.

Meet the Malaysian champions

The winning Malaysian team comprised three men and two women: Jon Yap, 64, Johan Sopiee, 57, Nahar Johari, 52, Linda Tee, 58, and Trish Lim, 57.

Their gaming journey began through the 2024 reality show Boomers2Gamers, which attracted 298 applicants over the age of 50 competing for places on Malaysia's first official senior e-sports team.

Singapore's Golden Aces, whose members ranged from 50 to 77 years old, finished third.

Its 71-year-old captain, Philip Tang, welcomed the opportunity to meet fellow gamers face-to-face after previously competing against international teams online.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Here, we can interact and get to know them as well," Tang told The Straits Times.

Growing popularity of senior e-sports

Organised by the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA), Esports Academy and Lions Befrienders, Silver Showdown began as a domestic competition in 2025 before welcoming international participants this year.

SCOGA president Dennis Ooi said the tournament demonstrated how rapidly competitive gaming was gaining popularity among older adults.

He added that "active ageing can look very different from what we are used to".

(Also read: US pilot spends 8 hours creating giant GTA 6 artwork with plane’s flight path ahead of game’s release)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singapore has also introduced programmes to encourage senior citizens to take up gaming. According to an official OCBC announcement, a partnership with Lions Befrienders aims to provide 2,400 coaching sessions to 200 older adults.

Organisers are now exploring additional gaming titles, including Valorant, for future senior e-sports competitions.