The image taken from the viral video shows the mama bear waiting for her cub to slide.(Facebook/Betsie Stockslager Emry)
Mama bear ‘teaches’ cub how to use slide in playground. Watch viral video

An elementary school teacher captured the now-viral video of the mama bear and her cub.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:42 AM IST

A video captured by an elementary school teacher involving a mama bear and her cub is going all kinds of viral online. Posted on Facebook, the video has amazed and amused many. There is a chance that it will have the same effects on you too.

Betsie Stockslager, a teacher at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, captured the incident.

“This MADE MY DAY - playground at school… watch the whole thing!! I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3.3 lakh views. It has also been re-shared by many across different social media platforms. The share also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love silly bears,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing to see what all loving mothers have in common. Great capture Betsie! Thanks for sharing!” shared another. “Really cute to watch them being playful together,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

