A man accused of breaking into Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home in Norfolk, England, reportedly entered Britain illegally at least three times over the past four years, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

A suspect in the burglary of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home reportedly entered Britain illegally several times. (AFP) more less

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(Also read: Intruders arrested for breaking into Prince William and Kate’s home were Albanian migrants: report)

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The accused, identified as Arilen Ndoci, 32, is believed to have entered Britain by crossing the English Channel in a small boat and, on another occasion, by flying into the country.

Ndoci and fellow Albanian national Mirgen Doku, 34, are accused of breaking into Anmer Hall, located on King Charles III's Sandringham Estate, and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock.

According to The Sun, the Home Office confirmed that neither man had valid immigration status in the UK. The pair are believed to have re-entered Britain within six months of the alleged burglary.

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{{^usCountry}} However, authorities have not independently confirmed the reported details of Ndoci's previous journeys into the country. What happened at the royal residence? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, authorities have not independently confirmed the reported details of Ndoci's previous journeys into the country. What happened at the royal residence? {{/usCountry}}

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Police were called to Anmer Hall shortly before 6 pm on November 23 following reports of suspicious activity. Officers deployed police dogs, drones and a helicopter to search the surrounding area before arresting the two suspects.

Prosecutor John Cooper told the court that the men allegedly climbed a drainpipe to gain access to a dressing room inside the property. An exterior window frame was reportedly damaged during the break-in.

The prosecutor also told the court that drone footage showed the suspects discarding suspected burglary equipment in nearby woodland.

“Items consistent with burglary were found in the woodland,” Cooper said, according to the Daily Mail.

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Neither defendant was wearing shoes when arrested. A third suspect remains at large.

According to Norfolk Police, both men appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 25, charged with burglary and trespassing on a protected site.

The defendants, assisted by an Albanian interpreter, spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth. Neither entered a plea, and both were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on November 30.

Royal family was not at home

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not at Anmer Hall when the alleged burglary took place, Sky News reported.

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The ten-bedroom Norfolk mansion was a wedding gift to the royal couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

(Also read: ‘A lonely road’: Kate Middleton opens up about her cancer journey in emotional new documentary clip)

The property, where the family regularly spends weekends and holidays, also reportedly served as Kate's “sanctuary” during her cancer treatment. The princess filmed the video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment there.