Man asks questions to stranger to know about his job. Can you guess what he does?

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you may have seen videos of content creators interviewing random strangers. This video shared by Instagrammer Rizwan is an addition to that category. The wonderful video shows him trying to guess the profession of an Italian man residing at New York.

“Guessing His Job in New York City,” the content creator posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show him asking a man where he is from. He then asks him about his age and name. He also asks him if he likes his job. To this, the man named Alessandro shares that he loves his job.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see if you can guess Alessandro’s profession before he reveals it.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 61,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received nearly 4,800 likes and counting. The post has prompted people to share numerous comments.

“Lol I wanna meet all the people in these videos, they're awesome,” expressed an Instagram user. “I love how he said all the humans, great answer,” commented another. “‘I work with humans’ was such a beautiful answer. Lol, simple but I loved it,” posted a third. “I can listen to Alessandro talk all day about the humans,” shared a fourth. “He’s so sweet,” wrote a fifth.