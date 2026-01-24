Man ‘born and raised’ in Bengaluru plans to relocate to Tier 2 city: ‘Dust, pollution, stress’

According to a study based on anonymous travel data covering 3.65 trillion km of driving worldwide, Bengaluru is the second-most congested city in the world.

The entrepreneur continued, “Also read today - Bengaluru is the 2nd most congested city in the world after Mexico. This isn't a hate post on Bengaluru, but a wake-up call for the Government, as many people are fed up and are looking for a solution.”

“Bengaluru-where I was born and raised, is now a time to say goodbye and relocate to Tier 2 city,” the individual wrote, adding, “I am 41 years old, running my business. Past 1 year, I've been feeling very bad about the traffic, dust pollution, and stress levels in Bengaluru. I'm feeling sorry for honest tax payers and employees who have to travel hours together in this worsening traffic jam. I'm thinking about moving to a tier 2 city and leading a peaceful life with my family.”

For a lifelong resident, saying goodbye to Bengaluru isn't easy, but for one 41-year-old business owner, it has become a necessity. Despite being born and raised in the Garden City, the reality of living in the world’s second most congested city has taken its toll. Citing a year of "worsening traffic jams" and "dust pollution," the entrepreneur shared a moving post about his plans to relocate to a Tier 2 city to reclaim his health and lead a “peaceful life” with his family.

How did social media react? Many agreed with the individual and shared their own plans to relocate from Bengaluru. A Reddit user posted, “As a fellow Bengalurian myself, I too feel the same. Had almost planned a move to Mysore (Some colleagues and family moved there for the same reasons you mentioned), but it seems like most of the people had the same idea.”

Another mentioned, “Can fully understand. I made peace with the traffic. It’s the dust, debris and garbage getting to me. The city hasn’t ever been so untidy and seemingly unconcerned. The paan/gutka stains issue also wasn’t ever this severe.”

A third Reddit user commented, “I felt exactly the same about 8 years ago. I had a strong desire to leave the city, buy some agricultural land in coastal Karnataka, farm, and live a peaceful life. To make that happen, I needed money, so I stayed back in Bangalore and kept working. Even today, I haven’t earned enough to make that move, so I’m still here, dealing with traffic, dust, and all the daily stress, even though my heart isn’t in it anymore. Despite all this, I genuinely love Bangalore. It’s a beautiful city. We just ended up spoiling it with poor planning, overpopulation, and lack of proper infrastructure.”

A fourth wrote, "Sorry to hear this. Which part of the city do you live in?" The OP responded, "I stay in South Bangalore, but do travel all across. Witnessing the road rage, traffic nightmare, feeling we have lost the old charm of our city." While replying to another comment, he revealed that he plans to shift to Mangalore.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)