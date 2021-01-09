Man builds Hogwarts castle entirely out of sand. Video may leave you amazed
All the Harry Potter fans, we have an incredible video for you that may leave you amazed. An Instagram user Leonardo Ugolini has created an astounding replica of the Hogwarts castle entirely from sand. Even if you’re not a Harry Potter fan, the sheer detailing and the creation process shown in the video may leave you mesmerised.
The clip starts with Ugolini creating the main tower of the castle with a wooden cast. He then goes on to build the whole castle campus with a little bit of ‘magic’.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 15,000 views along with several comments from netizens. People were amazed the detailed sand sculpture of the school of witchcraft and wizardry. Many appreciated the video with heart and fire emojis.
“You're an amazing artist! Take a bow sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hogwarts! So beautiful,” exclaimed another. “OMG! The detailing to the castle,” commented a third.
What do you think of this sand sculpture?
