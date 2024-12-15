Man combines chicken tikka with chocolate in viral video. Desi internet calls it 'food crime'

Experimental food trends continue to dominate social media, offering a mix of intrigue and bewilderment. One such peculiar concoction has gone viral, leaving food enthusiasts debating its merits—chicken tikka chocolate. Yes, you read that right! A video shared on Instagram by the account @imjustbesti has sent shockwaves across the foodie community. Chicken tikka chocolate video went viral, sparking disbelief among food lovers online. (Instagram/imjustbesti)

The making of chicken tikka chocolate

In the video, a man walks viewers through the process of creating this unusual dessert. The clip begins with him sprinkling food colouring into a chocolate mould. He then pours white chocolate into the silicone container, coating the mould with a generous layer of melted chocolate. What happens next is where the recipe takes an unexpected turn: he fills the mould with chicken tikka filling before sealing it with another layer of chocolate.

After a few hours in the freezer, the bizarre fusion treat is unveiled. The creator ends the clip with a taste test, describing his thoughts on the combination. The caption accompanying the video asked, "What Are Your Thoughts On Chicken Tikka Chocolate?"

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with disbelief

The video has racked up millions of views and a flood of comments, with most users expressing disgust or disbelief at the idea of combining a savoury Indian dish with sweet chocolate.

One user commented, "This is not fusion; it’s confusion! Why ruin two perfectly good things?" Another said, "Chicken tikka and chocolate? What’s next, biryani ice cream?"

A particularly frustrated foodie wrote, "This has to be the most cursed recipe I’ve seen this year." Meanwhile, someone else sarcastically added, “Please make it stop.”

While some viewers applauded the creator’s audacity to experiment, the majority found the idea hard to digest—literally and figuratively. Many argued that fusion food has its limits, and this combination crossed the line.