Man fulfills former pilot’s wish to fly plane one last time. Watch

It’s heartening how some of the amazing tales shared on social media can really prove to be inspiring for so many people. One such inspiring story was recently shared on a Facebook group called ‘u local New Hampshire’. A pilot named Cody Mattiello shared the lovely story of how he fulfilled the wish of a woman in her 90s to fly a plane one last time.

“I was asked a few days ago to help fulfill this amazing lady’s final wish’s to fly a plane again. She was a pilot in her youth and having Parkinson’s disease and being in her 90’s insurance requirements would not allow her to use a flight school. Her son contacted me to help and I was more than happy to help a fellow aviator,” wrote Mattiello in the post. He also shared four images and a video of the woman inside the plane. In the video, she is seen flying the plane with the help and support of the man sitting next to her.

This beautiful story was shared on October 12. Since then, it has garnered over 2,800 likes. The share has also collected many moving responses from netizens.

“Wow! Incredible! I know this sweet woman! Cannot wait to ask her about this experience! I’m sure her eyes will light right up! Good deed done, sir,” wrote one Facebook user. “Bless her... you... and her son as well for making her wish come true . She looks amazing for her 90's,” posted another. “Love these positive posts! So nice of you. She must be beyond appreciative and so happy,” commented a third.

