Man gets vaccine certificate QR code tattoo on arm, amuses netizens. Watch

Due to the ongoing pandemic, several public places like shopping malls, movie halls, grocery stores are requesting to see the vaccination certificates of individuals for safety. Now, a man has taken an amusing step to tackle the hassles of carrying a certificate in person at all times. A post shared on Instagram shows the man sporting a QR code tattoo which leads to the vaccination certificate once scanned. Pretty cool right? The video is bound to leave you with mixed thoughts.

The video, shared by the tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone, shows the QR code tattoo and how it works.

Take a look at the clip to find out:

Shared on August 21, the clip has garnered over 6,600 likes and tons of reactions. While some liked the idea, others expressed how the tattoo will be irrelevant when the pandemic ceases to exist. Many simply shared laughing out loud emojis under the clip.

“This is kind of unique,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice idea but will look stupid in a few years,” commented another. “Hahaha. Good idea,” said a third.

A recent post by Pellerone shows the creation much closely. Check it out

What are your thoughts on this tattoo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON