Man grooves with his grandmother to Pushpa 2's Angaaron. Internet showers them with love

A heartwarming video of a man and his grandmother grooving to the viral track Angaaron from Pushpa 2: The Rule has captured the hearts of netizens. Shared on Instagram by Sanket Dawalkar, the clip showcases an unforgettable moment as his grandmother effortlessly matches the iconic dance steps of Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the character Srivalli in the film. A viral video of a grandmother and grandson dancing to Angaaron from Pushpa 2 delighted the internet.(Instagram/sanket_dawalkar)

Perfect harmony, unmatched energy

In the video, Sanket’s grandmother is seen swaying gracefully to the beats of the song, mirroring the signature moves with surprising ease. As the clip unfolds, Sanket joins her, and the duo lights up the room with their synchronised performance. The vibrant energy they exude is palpable, as cheers and claps erupt from those watching. Sanket captioned the video, “With my Srivalli,”

Watch the clip here:

Netizens shower love

The wholesome video has taken Instagram by storm, amassing countless likes and shares within hours. The comments section was flooded with admiration for the duo’s incredible chemistry and the grandmother’s spirited dance moves.

One user wrote, “She’s got more swag than me!” while another gushed, “This is so pure—it absolutely made my day.” Many viewers were quick to applaud the grandmother’s agility, with one commenting, “I hope I can dance like her when I’m her age!” Another chimed in, saying, “Grandmothers truly make the best dance partners.”

The video also struck a chord of nostalgia among viewers, with one reflecting, “This reminds me of dancing with my grandma—such precious memories!” Many also commended Sanket for creating such a heartfelt moment, with a user writing, “The bond you share is truly amazing. Please keep dancing!”

Some viewers highlighted the duo’s incredible chemistry, with one remarking, “The way you both dance together is so wholesome!” The video seemed to lift everyone’s spirits, as another user shared, “I can’t stop smiling after watching this!” Adding to the praise, someone else exclaimed, “This is pure gold—absolute grandma goals!”