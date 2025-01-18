Emirates flight attendant travels from Dubai to Kerala to surprise grandmother on her birthday. Watch

A heartwarming video recently went viral, showcasing an emotional and delightful reunion between a granddaughter, Zainab Roshna, and her grandmother in Kerala, India. Zainab, an Emirates flight attendant who resides in Dubai, travelled all the way back to her hometown to surprise her grandmother on her birthday. An Emirates flight attendant surprised her grandmother in Kerala on her birthday after two years apart.(Instagram/zainabroshna)

(Also read: Family surprising 90-year-old grandmother on birthday may leave you teary eyed)

A touching surprise

The video, which was posted on January 6, captured Zainab’s special visit to her grandmother’s home. Dressed in her Emirates flight attendant uniform, Zainab rushed into her grandmother’s room, after two long years apart. The elderly woman, addressed as "Ummumma" by Zainab, was visibly stunned upon recognising her grown-up granddaughter. Her face lit up with joy, and without hesitation, she enveloped Zainab in a warm, tight hug, planting a loving kiss on her cheek.

Watch the clip here:

A heartfelt memory

In the emotional video, Zainab shared that the previous year, due to the pandemic, they had only interacted through a video call on her grandmother’s birthday. She added, "Last year, on my Ummumma's birthday, I wore my uniform and did a video call. I surprised her with that. But this year, same time, I am in front of my house." The touching words and the subsequent surprise visit created an unforgettable moment for both, making it a special birthday celebration indeed.

(Also read: Grandson surprises grandmother who went to dine alone on her late husband’s birthday. Video melts hearts)

Internet reacts

The video, which was shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, amassing over 2.3 million views and countless heartfelt comments. Social media users were deeply moved by the pure joy and love expressed in the reunion. One user commented, "This is what family love is all about. So beautiful!" Another wrote, "What a beautiful surprise! You can feel the happiness through the screen." A third user added, "Grandparents are a treasure, and this reunion is everything." Many others also expressed their own emotional reactions, with one saying, "Tears in my eyes watching this – love truly knows no distance."