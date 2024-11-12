Grandson surprises grandmother who went to dine alone on her late husband’s birthday. Video melts hearts

A heartwarming video making rounds on social media has captured a touching moment between a grandmother and her grandson. The clip opens with an elderly woman sitting alone in a restaurant, waiting for her meal. What she didn’t expect was a surprising gesture that would turn her solo meal into a heartwarming reunion. Grandson surprised his grandmother on her late husband's birthday. (Instagram/goodnews_movement)

A special day to remember

The elderly woman had entered the restaurant to mark the birthday of her late husband. As she sat at the corner table, quietly reflecting on the day, her meal was soon to arrive. Unbeknownst to her, however, someone else had other plans—her grandson, professional golfer Jordie Garner.

Garner, who had driven an impressive 11 hours to be with his grandmother, walked in with a big surprise for her. He had decided to visit on his grandfather's birth anniversary to ensure that his beloved grandmother would not dine alone. The heartfelt surprise, captured on camera, highlights the strong bond between the two.

Watch the clip here:

A viral moment of love and family bond

The footage was uploaded to Instagram by the Good News Movement, and it quickly went viral, amassing nearly three million views. Garner, who shared a picture of the two together in the restaurant, spoke about how important it was to honour his late grandfather's memory while also showing love and support to his grandmother.

The video, posted in late October, has since gone viral, with viewers expressing their admiration for the touching gesture.

How the internet reacted

The internet was quick to react, and the comments section overflowed with emotions. One user commented, "This just made my day, such a beautiful gesture of love and respect." Another shared, "This is the kind of bond everyone should cherish, so heartwarming." Yet another wrote, "What an amazing way to remember a loved one and show love to the family that’s still here."

Others joined in with similar sentiments, with one remarking, "Such a sweet surprise! It’s clear the family bond is stronger than anything." Another user commented, "This made me tear up. The love between a grandmother and grandson is priceless."