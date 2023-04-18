Stylist colours grandma’s hair in three hues, she reacts

Social media is filled with different kinds of videos. Amid those are such videos that leave people smiling and happy. Just like this clip of an elderly woman getting her hair dyed in three different colours. Shared on Twitter, the video is simply wholesome to watch. The image is taken from the video that captures the grandma’s reaction to getting her hair coloured.(Thecolourchemist)

“TRY NOT SMILING. ‘Every time I put a new colour on grandma, we die laughing’,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show an elderly woman sitting in front of a mirror. Soon the stylist starts colouring her hair. Once she finishes colouring, she shows the elderly woman the three different colours on her hair.

Take a look at the video to watch the elderly woman’s wholesome reaction:

The video was posted on April 17. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 57,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 1,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“When she says I‘m gonna look like an Easter egg… LOL!!” shared a Twitter user. “She is fabulous!” posted another. “I love this! I now have a good reason to go grey (white)” expressed a third. “Love it!” commented a fourth. “I love her!!!!” wrote a fifth.