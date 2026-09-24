Man invests 25,000 each for driver, house help after realising they have no pension

A man has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how he began investing for the financial future of his driver and housekeeper after realising that they did not have access to a pension or provident fund.

The man also encouraged others to consider making similar investments for employees. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In a post on X, Naresh said that he realised that his two employees - his driver and cook/maid/housekeeper - had no pension or provident fund. He decided to make a small start by investing ₹25,000 each for them through Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), a government-backed small-savings scheme.

“I realised my two employees, my Driver and my cook/maid/housekeeper don’t have any pension /provident fund,” Naresh wrote. “So I made a small beginning by opening a Kisan Vikas Patra for Rs.25,000 for each which will double in 10 years. I’m thinking I’ll contribute this same amount once every year.”

Naresh also encouraged others to consider making similar investments for employees who may not have formal retirement benefits.

“If you got some loyal employees, think about a small investment for their retirement. Even 10,000 is a start,” he wrote. “It will give them some financial support in their old age.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a government-backed small-savings scheme designed to grow an investment over a predetermined period. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a government-backed small-savings scheme designed to grow an investment over a predetermined period. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh’s post has since gained traction on social media, with several users praising him for thinking beyond his employees’ regular wages and considering their long-term financial security.

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“Man with a golden heart,” one user commented.

“Wow! That is very noble and a kind gesture from you!” another person wrote.

“Good service to employees with a good heart. But they should stay with you till old age or physical ability to work,” wrote a third user.

“Good initiative. But it is difficult to get honest and loyal help,” said another.