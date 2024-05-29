Man leaps to death from Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, world’s largest cruise ship

A passenger onboard the world’s largest cruise ship - Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas - has jumped to death. According to the reports, the man jumped off the cruise ship on the first night of his seven-day voyage. The man jumped to death from the world's largest cruise ship after it departed from Florida. (REUTERS)

The New York Post reported that the man jumped from the 1,200-foot-long and 20-deck-high cruise ship after it departed from Florida for a week-long cruise around the Caribbean, with the first stop in Honduras.

7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members were onboard when the incident happened.

Soon after the fatal jump, the rescue operation started. “The cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard,” the New York Post quoted the Coast Guard as saying.

The man was brought back on the cruise ship in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. The outlet reported that the US Coast Guard was not involved in the incident except for assisting in the search for the unidentified man.

The ship stopped for about two hours while crew members helped the Coast Guard accomplish its search and rescue mission.

“The ship’s crew immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard and launched a search and rescue operation. Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the New York Post quoted Royal Caribbean as saying.

About the world’s largest cruise ship - Icon of the Seas by Royal Caribbean

The cruise ship, which offers a variety of vacation experiences, embarked on its first voyage in January this year from the Port of Miami. It has six Category 6 waterslides and the Crown’s Edge experience at 47 meters above the ocean. Icon of the Seas has seven pools, including the first suspended infinity pool at sea, providing ways to relax and chill. The cruise ship offers more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world's best vacation experiences responsibly,” Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said in January.

He added, “She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.”