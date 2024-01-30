Inside the world's largest cruise ship… it's hot, luxe and huge!

Here's the new leisure playground for the rich and famous and it's on the water. Meet Icon of the Seas, a larger-than-life cruise ship that's popping up on Insta feeds everywhere. With more than 40 dining establishments, a total guest capacity of 7,500 and 20 decks, it's said to be longer than the Eiffel Tower! The ship has set sail from Miami on her maiden voyage and already travel lovers are lusting after the enormity of its size, stunning interiors and amenities. It also got Argentine football star Lionel Messi to call it the Icon of Vacations. Take a look at what's inside... A view of Icon of the Seas, hailed as the world's largest cruse ship (Royal Caribbean)

Statement on the water

With cruise travel a hot trend in 2024, this one promises to up the ante. You can safely say you wont have a single boring moment here, as the new vessel by Royal Caribbean has eight neighbourhoods, including one with a Central Park ambience, a candy-coloured neighbourhood for younger travellers, rock climbing and mini golf.

With 250,380 gross tonnage, the vessel has eight different neighbourhoods and various entertainment zones, attracting luxury sailing aficionados (Royal Caribbean )

Water activities are usually top on the mind for cruise lovers and this one reportedly has the tallest onboard waterslide, a free-fall and raft slide, whirlpools and several others. Three theaters will present entertainment, while there is also an Absolute Zero ice arena, AquaTheater and a 1,772-square-foot Ultimate Family Townhouse, that has its own movie theater, karaoke and more. It sure seems like this will (re)define holiday cruising on the seas; is it whipping up your summer travel wanderlust already?