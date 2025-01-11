Man makes fun of Chandra Arya who joined Canada's PM race: ‘Broken English, thick Indian accent’

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announced that he would be running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada following Justin Trudeau's resignation. In an X post, he shared that he decided to run to “lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.” However, his announcement was met with ridicule from some, including a man who claimed that Arya speaks “broken English” and further mocked his “thick Indian accent.” Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya recently announced he is running for the PM position after Justin Trudeau’s resignation. (X/@AryaCanada)

“This dude moved to Canada at the age of FORTY THREE, speaks broken English with a thick Indian accent, and yet is somehow an MP and running to be the next Prime Minister,” X user Chris Brunet wrote.

“Imagine I moved to Mumbai, took an introductory course on how to speak Gujarati, then ran to replace Modi,” he added.

Chandra Arya's announcement:

Arya announced his decision to join the race in an X post. In his share, he listed the problems he thinks Canada is facing and expressed that he has the solutions. “Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Who is Chandra Arya?

An Indian-Canadian politician affiliated with the Liberal Party, he is a representative of Nepean in the House of Commons and has won the seat thrice since 2015.

He hails from Karnataka and once shared a video showing him speaking in his mother tongue, Kannada, in the Canadian parliament. “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India,” he said in a post on X, then known as Twitter.