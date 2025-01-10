Who is Chandra Arya, Indian-origin MP in bid to replace Trudeau as Canada PM?

Just four days after Justin Trudeau announced resignation as Canadian PM amid internal discord within the Liberal Party, Chandra Arya, Indian-origin Member of Parliament has announced that he will run for becoming the next Prime Minister of Canada from the party. In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Chandra Arya said that he will run to lead a “small, more efficient” government to rebuild Canada. Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has criticised the issue of Khalistani extremism in the Country on several occasions. (X/AryaCanada)

Through his post, Arya addressed several challenges facing Canada and his party and has offered his expertise and knowledge to help the country overcome those challenges, which include affordability issues for students, a struggling middle class and a crippling economy. He said what Canada faces right now is a “perfect storm” and that the country “deserves a leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions.” He added that he is ready to take on this responsibility and lead the country.

“Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I’m stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister,” he wrote in his post.

To garner support, Arya has also released his website which carries his full statement and will be updated with his stance on several political issues and his policy proposals.

On several occasions, Arya has extended his support to the Hindu community in Canada and has expressed concerns of Khalistani extremism in the country.

Who is Chandra Arya

Chandra Arya is an Indian-Canadian politician affiliated with the Liberal Party and represents Nepean in the House of Commons. He is an engineer-turned-politician who has won thrice from Nepean since 2015.

Chandra Arya hails from Karnataka. He is from Dwaralu village in Shira taluka of Tumakuru district, about 70 km from Bengaluru. He represented his cultural roots with pride when he made a speech in his mother tongue Kannada in the Canadian Parliament in 2022. “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India,” he had said in a post on Twitter, now X.

“A person from the country of India in Karnataka, Tumakuru district, Shira taluka, Dwaralu village has been elected to the parliament of Canada and speaking in Kannada is a matter of pride for 5 crore Kannadigas,” he had said in his speech.

Chandra Arya did his engineering followed by Masters in Business Administration from India and moved to Canada over twenty years ago with his wife and son. Before entering politics, he had a long stint in the tech and business sector. He started off as an engineer before joining a “financial institution funding small industry”, according to his website. He then started his entrepreneurial journey and owned a manufacturing firm.

After moving to Canada, Arya started his journey as an investment advisor in a bank and worked as an executive at a defence firm for six years before joining politics motivated by his passion for strengthening the middle class.

He also served as the Chair of Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber and was the founder-director of Federation of Canadian Brazilian Businesses, among his many other achievements.

He resides in Nepean along with his wife, Sangeetha, who worked at the Ottawa Catholic School Board and his son, Sid, is a Chartered Accountant.