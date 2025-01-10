Woman recalls distressing experience of racist slurs on Delhi Metro: ‘Education doesn't justify manners’

In a concerning incident aboard Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, a woman was subjected to repeated racist remarks by a child, leaving her embarrassed and distressed. The ordeal was shared by the victim on Reddit, sparking a debate on lack of social responsibility and manners. The child kept repeating racist slurs. (Representational Image/Freepik)

The woman recounted how she had offered a part of her seat in the women’s coach to an 8-9-year-old girl after the child’s mother requested it, citing her daughter’s tantrums. Despite being tired, she made space for the child to sit, but the situation took an unpleasant turn.

“Now now now that LITTLE SH*T kept mumbling ‘cHiNki ChiNeSe chInKi ChInEse’ from the very moment they boarded the metro,” the woman wrote, describing how she initially tried to ignore the remarks, assuming it was all in her head. However, the slurs continued and became more audible after the child sat beside her.

“I was in the women’s coach, and everybody was staring at me as if I did something wrong. I was very embarrassed,” she said. To her dismay, the child’s mother remained indifferent to her daughter’s behaviour, scrolling through her phone and ignoring the repeated racist slurs.

The victim, visibly upset, chose not to confront the child or the mother, fearing it might escalate the situation. “I didn’t want to pick a fight with a little brat with no manners. My whole day was ruined because of it,” she shared.

Reflecting on the incident, the woman expressed frustration at the societal normalisation of such behaviour. “It’s not my fault that I look like this. It’s not even my first time facing racism, but a literal child passing comments to a stranger—that’s such a NO NO NO!”

She further criticised the mother’s inaction, pointing out how essential it is for parents to instill basic manners in their children. “Mind you, from their looks, they seemed very rich and educated, but nowadays education doesn’t really justify manners,” she observed.

The woman concluded her post with an appeal: “If you are a parent or a teenager reading this, please teach some manners to your child so they wouldn’t pull this shit to a random stranger in the future!”

Take a look at the post:

Many flocked to the comments section to share their views. An annoyed user wrote, “You should have stomped on the mom’s foot when you got up.”

Another recounted, “Man I have seen someone call me moti and I called her back by saying tere baap ka khaati hu kya. She had nothing to say and was actually shocked that I had a retort instead of accepting and being ashamed. Same happened with a little kid. A boy . God he was staring at a woman's cleavage and making kissing sounds.”

A user wrote, “It's really wrong that it happened in the first place, you should have confronted them, but at the end of the day we are living in Delhi and people here would never accept their mistakes because their pea sized brain won't be able to comprehend it, so just buy a pair of noise cancelling headphones and you're good to go, it works like a charm for my (ex)girlfriend.”

