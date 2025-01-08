Racist backlash against Indians after woman rants about noisy wedding: ‘Deport them’

A video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a heated debate about cultural tolerance and racism. In the video, a woman rants about Indian weddings, raising concerns and opinions that have fuelled widespread discussions on social media. The clip, posted by user @Canadiangirl, features a woman, identified as Sadie Crowell, expressing her frustration over a late-night wedding celebration taking place near her home. In the video, Crowell can be seen in her house as the loud sounds of drumming and chatter echo through her room. Crowell says, "This is me sleeping on my bed, and there is a wedding going on all night," capturing her discomfort with the ongoing noise. Her caption accompanying the post added fuel to the controversy. (X/@Canadiangirl)

The video then shifts to a view from what appears to be her balcony, revealing a lively crowd on the ground below, cheerfully celebrating the occasion. As the camera pans over the scene, the woman comments on the time, saying, “It’s 9 am.”

Her caption accompanying the post added fuel to the controversy. It read, “Everyone will despise the Indians given enough time.”

Take a look at the video:

The post quickly went viral, drawing divided opinions. Some users criticised the woman for her harsh remarks, accusing her of being intolerant toward cultural traditions. Others sympathised with her, pointing out the need for balance between celebrations and respecting others’ peace, particularly in residential areas.

A user commented, “It is so wrong. Making such a fuss in the country that they went to grow themselves

They left India so they have to adapt to the country they reside in.”

Another added, “The Spanish people would throw large buckets of water out the window in that situation.”

A user commented, “Is this sort of loud nuisance permissible in a residential area?”

A user noted, “It is part of a big plan to import so many Indians, as they are easy to control and don’t speak up while politicians continue their corruption. The best example is India: a corrupt government, yet people keep electing them while trying to escape.”

A user wrote, “If Mass Immigration can happen then why not Mass DEPORTATION?! Canada should make and adopt policy of MACA - Make Canada Great Again.”

