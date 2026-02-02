Man poses as Zomato delivery partner and tries to sneak into Deepinder Goyal’s home, viral video sparks outrage

The video opens with the content creator announcing what he calls a personal “challenge” to enter Goyal’s home by posing as a delivery partner. He says he hopes the apartment’s security guards won’t catch him, before changing into a Zomato T-shirt and purchasing food from McDonald’s.

A content creator has sparked outrage online after attempting to gain access to the residence of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal by posing as a food delivery executive. The video was shared on Instagram by Hitesh Arora. The incident took place at DLF Camellias, the ultra-luxury residential complex in Gurugram .

Throughout the video, Arora says that he is scared as he approaches the gated community. Upon arriving at the entrance, he requests permission from the security guard to enter the premises, stating that he has a food order for Deepinder Goyal. The guard, however, immediately questions the request, asking for a flat number and official approval. He also points out that no one can be allowed inside without prior authorisation.

When Arora fails to provide the required details, the guard denies him entry. At the end of the video, Arora also admits that he could not get inside the building.

How did social media react? The content creator shared the video just two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views.

In the comments section, several users criticised the act as irresponsible and intrusive. Many also expressed privacy and safety concerns and called for stricter action against such stunts.

“Gate approval is required bhai.. aise kaise mooh utake chale jaate ho delivery karne,” one user wrote.

“Major security breach after watching this reel many thieves and womaniser will use it,” commented another.

“Invading someone’s privacy is not cool,” said a third user.