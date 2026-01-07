Founder who once worked as Zomato delivery partner backs Deepinder Goyal: 'I earned ₹40,000 a month consistently'

A startup founder has shared how his experience working as a Zomato delivery partner in Bengaluru helped him pay his college fees, stay financially independent and eventually build his own company, and why that journey has led him to publicly back Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal amid ongoing debates around gig work and quick-commerce timelines. Biswas said he earned about ₹40,000 per month as a delivery partner. (LinkedIn/Suraj Biswas)

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Suraj Biswas, founder and CEO of Assessli, wrote that he “stands with Zomato” and “stands with Deepinder”, adding that his perspective comes from lived experience. Biswas said that in 2020–21, before college fully began and before he launched Assessli, he worked as a Zomato delivery partner in Bengaluru. “Not a story for sympathy. A story of independence, dignity and opportunity,” he wrote.

Biswas shared that he took up deliveries to pay his college fees, support his early startup team and remain financially independent. “Today I run a Deeptech Startup Assessli as founder and employ 40+ techies operating from offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata,” he wrote.

Biswas said he earned about ₹40,000 per month as a delivery partner and knew riders earning ₹80,000 to 90,000 a month. He added that he also faced “food snatching and life-threatening moments” while on the job and used Zomato-provided medical insurance when needed.

“When things went wrong, Zomato coordinated with police and supported me. That’s when I truly understood the power of well-built tech + systems. This is also where my obsession with building impactful technology came from,” he said.