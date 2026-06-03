Man relocates from Gurgaon to Indore, credits local movers for smooth 800 km delivery

A relocation journey from Gurgaon to Indore has gone viral on social media after a user shared how a stressful move eventually turned into a surprisingly smooth experience. The user described having early concerns around transport safety, pricing, and the reliability of movers, which made the process feel uncertain at the beginning. A safe and smooth house move from Gurgaon to Indore goes viral online. (X/@Kenu73)

The post was shared on X by user @Kenu73, who explained that they were relocating from Gurgaon to Indore and were particularly worried about transporting their 8-year-old motorcycle, which they described as deeply sentimental. Along with the bike, the user also had to move several large appliances, including a television, washing machine, air purifier and kitchen equipment.

From anxiety to smooth delivery According to the user, the biggest challenge was deciding between railway transport and private movers, both of which came with concerns. While train transport raised fears about damage and complicated procedures, packers and movers also seemed unreliable due to mixed online reviews. “I already started making peace with the fact that I may not be able to move my bike safely,” the user wrote, describing the anxiety around the relocation.

After comparing multiple quotations and services, the user eventually opted for a private door-to-door transporter at ₹30,000, which appeared more reasonable than other estimates in the market. However, the experience did not begin smoothly, as the team failed to arrive at the promised time, briefly raising doubts about whether the service would work out.

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Despite the initial delay, the movers eventually arrived later in the day and began the packing and loading process. The user noted that once the team reached, the work was handled efficiently and completed within hours, easing earlier concerns about mishandling or delays.

The real surprise came during transit, when the entire consignment reportedly travelled nearly 800 kilometres and was delivered in around 20 hours. The user said everything arrived safely, including the motorcycle, calling the delivery “blazing fast” and far better than expected given earlier fears.

Reflecting on the experience, the user praised the service and suggested that smaller, local operators can sometimes deliver better results than larger branded companies if chosen carefully. “Local guys can do wonders, start looking beyond brands,” the post read, while also acknowledging that finding trustworthy providers can still be difficult.

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