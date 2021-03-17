IND USA
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.
Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds

Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST

A litti-chokha seller from Versova beach, Mumbai has garnered attention from netizens. A post shared on Twitter by Priyanshu Dwivedi informs the seller named Yogesh has one of the best litti-chokha in Mumbai. The post has now received a response from Zomato India too after Dwivedi tagged them in his tweet.

“This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad),” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Dwivedi. He then goes on to describe how Yogesh has been facing several difficulties while meeting his daily expenses due to the lack of sales.

The thread then informs how the seller has failed to list his shop on Zomato and needed help to keep his business afloat. The post is complete with pictures of Yogesh and his lip-smacking litti-chokha and a personal review from Dwivedi which says, "Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi".

Check out the thread

Shared on March 16, the post has garnered over 1,660 likes and several comments. Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh. “If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure,” reads a part of the response given by Zomato.

Here’s how others reacted to the thread


It was not long ago when the immense response from social media elevated Baba ka Dhaba, a small eatery in Delhi to a thriving food joint overnight.

Would you like to try out this litti chokha too?

