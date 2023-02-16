Man slams overpriced airport food, relishes home-made aalo ke parathe with mom

Those who frequently travel by air know about outlets charging exorbitant prices for both packaged and non-packaged food items at airports. While some carry home-cooked meals and water bottles, others prefer to keep their tummies full to avoid overspending. A man recently took to Twitter to slam the overpriced food items at the airport and shared that his mom packed home-cooked aalo ke parathe for their journey to Goa. His post has gone viral and prompted people to post comments.

“Travelling in flights has become easier for the middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high. My mom packed Aalu parathe for our journey to Goa and we ate them at the airport, with nimbu ka achaar,” wrote Madhur Singh while sharing a video on Twitter. The video shows Singh and his mom relishing Aalo ke parathe with nimbu ka achaar at the airport. A text insert on the video reads, “Normalise eating ghar ka khana at airport.”

He replied to his own tweet and added, “Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care. Jitni pocket allow kare utna kharcho. Jo taste pasand ho wo khaao. Society to pata nahi kya kya sochti hai. Sochne do. Tum mast apni life apne style se jiyo (spend as much as your pocket allows. Eat whatever taste you like. Society thinks a lot. Let them think. You live your life in your own style).”

Take a look at his tweets below:

Since being shared on February 13, the primary tweet has raked up over 8.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post several comments, including one from AITC MP Mahua Moitra.

Here’s what people posted:

Mahua Moitra dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, “Good job. I always carry food on flights too. Parathas look yummy!” An individual posted, “If travelling, I never leave home without home food packed with me. A tradition of sorts I am proud of. I have it at airports or in flight with no guilt. In fact, I think people feel guilty and ashamed that they did not do the same while they could have done so easily.” “This is perfect. I do this all the time on my business trips. It’s healthy that way,” expressed another. A third commented, “Home food is made with love. It’s always better than outside food.”

