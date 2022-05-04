Home / Trending / Man takes domestic help to mall and salon for grooming session. Watch
Man takes domestic help to mall and salon for grooming session. Watch

  • The man took his domestic help to a mall and then a salon for a grooming session. She got emotional and had tears in her eyes. 
The woman got emotional and had tears in her eyes.&nbsp;(anishbhagatt/Instagram)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Random acts of kindness and being compassionate is what defines people’s character. It is always delightful to watch videos of people who treat their domestic workers with respect and gratitude. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a domestic help being taken to a mall and a salon for a grooming session by her employer. The video is really wholesome to watch and may make you go aww.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Anish Bhagat, a content creator, five days ago and it has got 4.2 million views so far, making it really viral. “She’s worked for us for years but I have never seen her take out time for herself. So I wanted to do something special for her and this is how it went,” says the text on the video. It then shows the man taking his domestic help to a mall. They make her try pizza and then go to a salon for a pampering session. The woman got a bit emotional and had tears in her eyes.

“I have seen so many people mistreat people working at their place which maybe stems from a sense of entitlement. Just because someone is financially dependent on you, doesn’t mean you can exploit them or disrespect them. In the end, we’re all humans, we’re all struggling and a little bit of kindness hurt nobody. Let’s change the game and spread only kindness. All love,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is so beautiful. I love this so much Anish,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg you are truly an amazing person this is such a precious thing to do. God bless you guys,” posted another. “We need more people like you Anish. PERIOD,” said a third.

What are your thoughts about this heartfelt gesture?

