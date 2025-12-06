Man upgrades 14 year old car after baby faces travel discomfort, internet calls him a ‘perfect father’

A woman on X has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a touching glimpse into her husband’s priorities as a new father. A man upgraded his old car after his baby felt uncomfortable during a trip.(X/@kanupriiya)

Taking to the platform, Kanupriya posted a two frame image. The first shows her husband seated in his old car, while the second captures him behind the wheel of a brand new one.

In her caption, she wrote: “My husband never bothered to upgrade his car in so many years saying ‘this does the job right?’ Our baby had difficulty travelling in one short trip, man got a new car the next week. Priorities.”

Check out the post here:

The post, shared only a few hours ago, has already crossed more than 3 lakh views, drawing an emotional response from users who praised the father’s gesture.

A simple moment that resonated with thousands

Kanupriya’s post stood out not because of luxury or extravagance but because of the emotion behind the decision. One user commented, “Perfect father.”

Another user pointed out that the old vehicle appeared to be an earlier model of the Santro, writing, “That is an old model of Santro. Santro Xing.” To this, Kanupriya responded, “Yes, it is 14 years old,” revealing just how long the family had relied on it.

A curious user asked, “What difficulty I cannot understand? Is it sunroof difficulty?” This prompted her to clarify, “Baby seat did not fit properly. There was less space for the stroller as well. The car does not have good suspension, so the jerks were more on pothole filled roads.”

The replies continued to pour in as more users expressed appreciation for the man’s thoughtful decision. One person remarked, “After all who is the man earning for,” while another observed, “That is what fathers work day and nights for, to give every possible luxury to their families.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)