Man weighs quitting his 33.5 LPA WFH job for a 45.5 LPA Bengaluru offer: 'Will it be a wise decision?'

A Reddit user has sparked a lively discussion after sharing his dilemma about whether to leave a comfortable work from home role for a higher paying job based in Bengaluru. A man faced a dilemma between his ₹ 33.5 LPA WFH role and a ₹ 45.5 LPA offer.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Employee questions whether salary hike justifies a move

In his detailed post, the employee wrote: "6.5 years of experience working as Data engineer . CCTC is 33.5 LPA WFH. It's not permanent WFH, my current project and most other projects are working remotely. So there's a chance of me having to relocate to Hyderabad in future if client or company decides to ask us back to office. Offer CTC is 45.5 LPA Bengaluru location. This company also is in a similar situation like my current company i.e. they are not committing to WFH on paper and based on project I can get WFH or Hybrid or 5 days office also. Both are new age SBCs. In current company WLB is great and teammates are also very cool. But the quality of work is not up to the mark. I'm inclined to switch as the offered CTC looks lucrative. Will it be a wise decision?"

The user explained that although his current organisation provides excellent work life balance, the work itself does not feel challenging enough. At the same time, a move to Bengaluru could mean better pay and potentially stronger career opportunities, but with the possibility of long commutes and a shift away from remote work.

Take a look here at the post:

Posts from the developersindia

community on Reddit

The post was shared with the title: "33.5 LPA WFH vs 45.5 LPA Bengaluru: good enough to switch?"

Reddit responds with mixed opinions

The discussion attracted several comments, each offering a different perspective. One user noted that it "depends on your future goals," adding that they would "never let go of a WFH job." Another argued in favour of taking the offer, saying the "45.5 one" could lead to better opportunities in Bengaluru.

Some commenters focused on lifestyle concerns. One wrote: "WFH any day. Bengaluru is not worth living in now. Costs are high and the traffic is a menace." Another insisted, "No way, WFH is always better," while someone else added a humorous touch, saying, "Damn, what do people do with so much money?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)