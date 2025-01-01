'Worst is yet to come’: ‘Living Nostradamus’ warns of world war III, natural disasters in 2025

As the world steps into a new year, questions about the future loom large. While Baba Vanga’s ominous forecast of a global catastrophe in 2025 has garnered attention, a 38-year-old London-based hypnotherapist, Nicholas Aujula, has drawn headlines with his striking predictions for the same year. Known for accurately predicting the COVID-19 pandemic in 2018, Aujula has shared his chilling visions of what lies ahead. Political murders will take place, predicted Nicholas Aujula.(Instagram/@NicholasAujula)

In a report published by The Mirror, Aujula predicted, “The Third World War is certain to happen in 2025. This will be a year where there will be no compassion. People will be seen cutting each other’s throats in the name of religion and nationalism. Political murders will take place. Evil and violence will take this earth under their captivity.”

Alongside his grim warnings of global conflict, Aujula envisions a future shaped by scientific breakthroughs and natural calamities. He foresees the advent of lab-grown organs in 2025, but this technological advancement will be overshadowed by excessive rainfall leading to catastrophic floods. According to him, these floods will destroy millions of homes, leaving countless people displaced. Rising sea levels, he adds, will engulf entire cities.

On the geopolitical front, Aujula has predicted the political downfall of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paired with a worldwide surge in inflation. Amid the turmoil, however, he also foresees a moment of reconciliation between Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry.

A dream sparked a psychic's prophetic journey

Nicholas Aujula credits his psychic abilities to a profound experience in his teenage years. He claims that at the age of 17, he had a vivid dream in which a mysterious figure revealed to him events yet to unfold. Since then, he asserts, his predictions have stemmed from this life-altering dream.

Reflecting on his past forecasts, Aujula highlights several that have come true. These include the Black Lives Matter movement, Donald Trump’s presidential win, the rise of artificial intelligence, the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the development of robot armies.

Describing his psychic journey, Aujula revealed that he first discovered his abilities during his teenage years after coming out of a coma that lasted several days. He began to experience visions of past lives, which he believes contribute to his predictive power.

“I saw that I am a queen in Egypt. I have worked as a tailor in China and am a nun in the Himalayas. When I was born in Africa, I was born as a witch. Then I was also born as a lion,” he shared.

Speaking about his belief in reincarnation, Aujula said, “There are many different experiences that give me the power to predict. We know that death is not the end because the soul never dies. We are born again.”

