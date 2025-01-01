New year, new you: Here's how to actually stick to your resolutions this year; 6 foolproof tips and tricks

Have you also made a resolution for the New Year, hoping this time will be different? Be it eating healthier, working out, or saving more money, we all start strong but by February, those goals usually feel unnecessarily ambitious and extremely out of reach. But what if this year could actually be the one where you succeed and make your resolutions stick? Here's a quick guide on how to achieve just that! Tips and tricks to make sure you stick to your New Year's resolutions

Pick goals that excite you

The first trick is pretty simple — figure out a way to make fulfilling your resolutions a little more joyful. Why torture yourself with bland boiled veggies or boring workouts? If eating healthier is your goal, think desi delights like masala oats or fruit chaat instead of forcing yourself to choke down plain salads or quinoa. If fitness is your aim, sign up for a Zumba class or try a sport like cricket or badminton. When you enjoy the process, sticking to it becomes truly easier.

Be specific with your goals

Vague goals like ‘get fitter’ or ‘save money’ won’t cut it if you want to see real progress. Instead, make your resolutions clear and measurable. For example, decide to run 3 km in 30 minutes by March or save ₹10,000 by Holi. Specific goals keep you focused and motivated to hit targets along the way; this way you can tell that the more you do it, the closer you are to your goal.

Plan, plan, plan!

A well-thought-out plan is half the battle won. Break your goal into small actionable steps that work with your schedule. If your aim is to cook more at home, start by meal prepping or learning 1-2 easy recipes every week instead of forcing yourself to cook from scratch every day. Want to save money? Track your spending and start small — maybe make your daily chai from the tapri an alternate day treat instead of a daily necessity.

Account for distractions

If there's one thing you can take for granted, its that life can be unpredictable — from your gym trainer not showing up to finishing all your healthy meal preps before the week is done and dusted. The key is to plan for these hiccups. If your resolution is to work out, have a backup plan, like following quick YouTube yoga or workout videos. For healthy eating, stock up on easy-to-make snacks like fruit, nuts, or pre-cut veggies to avoid reaching for junk food.

Get an accountability buddy

Another thing that really helps in keeping a New Year's resolution is getting a friend, sibling or partner to do it with you. Want to exercise more? Convince your sibling to join you for morning walks. Want to run a marathon? Your partner would probably love to keep you company on the tracks. Working towards a goal with someone else makes it fun and keeps you on track!

Celebrate the small wins

Did you cook a week’s worth of ghar ka khana? Saved ₹1,000 this month? Treat yourself (but wisely). Maybe binge-watch your favourite web series or buy that little treat you’ve been eyeing because small celebrations keep you excited and motivated to achieve much more than you thought you could.

Remember, progress beats perfection. Even if you stumble, what matters is getting back on track. With a little planning, patience, and positivity, 2025 could be your most successful year yet!