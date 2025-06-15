Zipline horror in Manali: Nagpur girl crashes into boulders as cable snaps, suffers multiple fractures

A disturbing video of a 12-year-old girl falling from a zipline in Manali has surfaced on social media. According to PTI, the teenage girl hails from Nagpur and was in Manali with her family. Following the incident, she was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A teenage girl sustained serious injuries after her ziplining chord snapped midair. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Zip line accident in Manali. Please try and avoid doing all this. I don't even know who and how much these guys are supervised and in eak season they will do anything to make money,” an X user wrote while posting the video which is now being shared across various social media platforms.

The video shows a Trisha Bijwe ziplining at an adventure sports spot in Manali. At first, everything goes smoothly, but suddenly, the cable snaps, and she falls down on boulders below. A man is heard saying, “Ladki gir gayi (the girl has fallen).”

(Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.)

How did social media react?

The video has sparked a discussion on social media about safety protocols at tourist spots across India. Many have also expressed concern for the girl.

An individual wrote, “This is absolutely horrible. These equipment must have an expiry date on them and an agency to certify their credibility. This seems careless, sloppy.” Another remarked, “It's always risky to do such stunts.” A third expressed, “Adventure in India turns out to be a misadventure in most of the cases due to lack of professionalism & non-adherence to safety protocols by the operators. Avoid.”

Seriously injured but stable

Immediately after the incident, she was rushed to a local hospital. Eventually, she was shifted to a special treatment facility. Trisha's father, Prafull Bijwe, said she is now stable after suffering several fractures and undergoing an operation.

According to a report by the Times of India, Manali DSP said that the zipline operators and the girl’s family had reached a mutual understanding following the horror incident.

Safety protocols by the local operators could be reviewed by local police and tourism officials after the incident.