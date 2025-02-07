Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur men brandish assault rifles while playing football. Video is viral

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 07, 2025 01:51 PM IST

A video that has emerged from strife-torn Manipur shows men brandishing assault rifles while playing football.

A video that has emerged from strife-torn Manipur shows men brandishing assault rifles while playing football. Dressed in fluorescent green jerseys and black shorts, the men were seen holding firearms on the football field.

A video shows men brandishing guns while playing football in Manipur.(X/meiteiheritage)
A video shows men brandishing guns while playing football in Manipur.(X/meiteiheritage)

According to Times of India, the football match was played at Nohjang Kipgen Memorial Playground as part of an event that also included various cultural performances and traditional dances. More than 300 people attended the event.

Weapons on football field

Footage of the weapon-toting football players was first shared on social media by a Manipur influencer named Nampi Romeo Hansong. Hansong, who belongs to the state’s Kangpokpi district, posted the footage on Instagram.

In the video, the football players were seen carrying AK and American-origin M series assault rifles, reported NDTV. Some of the guns had red ribbons tied around the barrel.

Hansong later deleted the video, but not before it had been picked up by several other social media pages.

The Meitei Heritage Society posted the footage on the social media platform X on February 6, urging authorities to investigate the incident.

“This video of a football tournament in Manipur has gone viral on social media. What is deeply disturbing is the open display of sophisticated weapons by the so called footballers. Or is it a football tournament of Kuki Militants?” the Meitei Heritage Society asked while sharing the footage on X. “We urge the authorities to investigate this open display of assault rifles,” it added.

In May 2023, Manipur witnessed severe violence between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zo tribes. The clashes were triggered by disputes over affirmative action policies, particularly a court order favoring the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The state has witnessed severe unrest since then.

In December last year, officials said they have been recovering different types of Myanmar-manufactured weapons and other equipment from militants in Manipur.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On