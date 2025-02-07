Manipur men brandish assault rifles while playing football. Video is viral

A video that has emerged from strife-torn Manipur shows men brandishing assault rifles while playing football. Dressed in fluorescent green jerseys and black shorts, the men were seen holding firearms on the football field. A video shows men brandishing guns while playing football in Manipur.(X/meiteiheritage)

According to Times of India, the football match was played at Nohjang Kipgen Memorial Playground as part of an event that also included various cultural performances and traditional dances. More than 300 people attended the event.

Weapons on football field

Footage of the weapon-toting football players was first shared on social media by a Manipur influencer named Nampi Romeo Hansong. Hansong, who belongs to the state’s Kangpokpi district, posted the footage on Instagram.

In the video, the football players were seen carrying AK and American-origin M series assault rifles, reported NDTV. Some of the guns had red ribbons tied around the barrel.

Hansong later deleted the video, but not before it had been picked up by several other social media pages.

The Meitei Heritage Society posted the footage on the social media platform X on February 6, urging authorities to investigate the incident.

“This video of a football tournament in Manipur has gone viral on social media. What is deeply disturbing is the open display of sophisticated weapons by the so called footballers. Or is it a football tournament of Kuki Militants?” the Meitei Heritage Society asked while sharing the footage on X. “We urge the authorities to investigate this open display of assault rifles,” it added.

In May 2023, Manipur witnessed severe violence between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zo tribes. The clashes were triggered by disputes over affirmative action policies, particularly a court order favoring the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The state has witnessed severe unrest since then.

In December last year, officials said they have been recovering different types of Myanmar-manufactured weapons and other equipment from militants in Manipur.