Manu Bhaker’s father clears the air as fans link her with Neeraj Chopra: ‘She’s too young’

A video of Manu Bhaker's, Sumedha Bhaker, meeting Neeraj Chopra sent the internet into a frenzy, as people joked that she was talking to the javelin star to see if he was a suitable match for her daughter. Following the viral memes and posts, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, has opened up, sharing that she is “still too young” and they are “not thinking of her marriage.” The image shows Manu Bhaker and her mother in conversation with Neeraj Chopra. (Screengrab)

What did Ram Kishan Bhaker say?

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now.” While commenting on the viral video showing his wife and Neeraj Chopra, Ram Kishan said, “Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son.”

Neeraj Chopra's uncle on marriage speculation

Manu Bhaker’s father is not the only one who addressed this viral speculation. Neeraj Chopra’s uncle also opened up about the situation. “Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know,” he told the outlet.

Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra hail from Haryana. While Manu is the most successful Indian woman shooter in history, Neeraj is the javelin star of India and scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics by being the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic title in athletics.

Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event of the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. She became the first Indian woman shooter to be on the Olympic podium.

Tokyo 2020 champion Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in this Olympics. He logged just one valid throw of 89.45m in six throws. “It was a good throw but I’m not that happy with my performance today,” Neeraj said after the event, adding, “My technique and runway was not that good. (I managed) only one throw, the rest I fouled."