Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined a viral Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) meme trend, sharing an edited screenshot that jokingly turns a grocery shopping task into an errand for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The post quickly attracted attention on social media, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk also joining the fun.

Mark Zuckerberg joined the GTA 6 meme trend with an edited grocery shopping screenshot mentioning his wife, Priscilla Chan. (REUTERS) more less

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Zuckerberg shared the image on X on Friday, November 20, a day after the highly anticipated video game was released.

What did Mark Zuckerberg post?

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In his X post, Zuckerberg shared an altered screenshot featuring a grocery shopping mission from GTA 6.

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The notification in the image read: "Pick up Groceries. Buy some groceries and bring them back to the house."

However, the edited version replaced the name of the game's female protagonist, Lucia, with that of Zuckerberg's wife.

"Priscilla will appreciate this," the notification read.

Sharing the screenshot, Zuckerberg jokingly wrote, "Wait which version did I get?"

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{{^usCountry}} The joke suggested that his version of the action-packed game had him completing household errands rather than the missions typically associated with the franchise. Elon Musk reacts to Zuckerberg's post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The joke suggested that his version of the action-packed game had him completing household errands rather than the missions typically associated with the franchise. Elon Musk reacts to Zuckerberg's post {{/usCountry}}

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Zuckerberg's post prompted several amusing reactions, including one from Elon Musk, who responded with a laughing emoji.

Take a look here at the post:

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In the comments section, one user responded to Zuckerberg's post by sharing another edited image of a game character doing household chores.

"This is hilarious," the user joked.

Another commented, "Lmao we got Zuck making GTA memes before GTA 7."

A third user expressed surprise at Zuckerberg joining the meme trend, writing, "Are my eyes deceiving me or is Mark Zuckerberg memeing on X right now?"

Another user jokingly wondered whether the billionaire tech executive ever went grocery shopping himself.

How did the GTA 6 meme start?

The meme emerged following the release of GTA 6 on November 19.

According to Know Your Meme, players began sharing screenshots of in-game notifications encouraging protagonist Jason to complete everyday tasks for his girlfriend, Lucia.

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These included buying groceries, bringing her flowers and completing other activities intended to strengthen their relationship.

The notifications soon became a popular meme format, with social media users editing the original messages to create humorous alternatives.

Zuckerberg's version personalised the trend by replacing Lucia's name with Priscilla's, bringing an unexpected domestic twist to one of gaming's biggest releases.