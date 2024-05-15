Massive crowd attempting to board bus in London’s Ruislip goes viral: ‘Don’t recognise London anymore’

A video from London that has been going viral on social media was shared with the caption, “Trying to board the bus in Ruislip is not for the weak.” The video that was shared on X handle ‘UB1UB2 West London (Southall)’ shows a massive crowd attempting to board a bus in London. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when this video was recorded. London: Crowd at the Ruislip Lido bus stop boarding the bus. (X/@UB1UB2)

The man recording the video says, “This is the situation of the public,” as he shows the huge crowd gathered at the Ruislip Lido bus stop to board the bus.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the camera pans, some people can be seen standing a few metres away from the crowd, probably waiting to board the next bus.

A woman, who tries to board the bus, can be heard saying, “Can you respect the old ladies?” as the people try to get inside the bus.

Watch the huge crowd boarding the bus in London here:

The video was shared on May 13. It has since raked up more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has received numerous likes and retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section and dropped their thoughts on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I don’t recognise London anymore,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What happened to queuing up in an ordered and civilised manner?”

“The concept of ‘queuing’ no longer exists,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I’ll take the next one….”

“Trying to get on as if it’s the last bus of the day!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joked, “In other words ‘not for beginners’.”

“I’d rather walk,” said a seventh.