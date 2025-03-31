McDonald's worker gave free food, discount to friend for a year like ‘McRobin Hood’

A Reddit user revealed that his friend, who was employed at McDonald's, frequently gave away free food and offered significant discounts without getting caught. As a result, the user and his friends were able to enjoy free meals at the fast-food chain for an entire year. He admitted to bringing a group of friends to eat for free. (Representative Image/Pexel)

The original poster (OP) admitted to accepting the offers without guilt, even bringing a group of five at times. “Was it wrong? Because I always laughed and didn’t feel bad whatsoever,” they wrote, adding, “Lmaoo my boy was running his own little McRobin Hood operation.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing their own experiences of exploiting fast-food chains. One user recounted how his younger brother found a loophole in the Domino’s app, allowing him and his friends to get free pizzas every weekend. “He scammed the f** out of them… until they finally caught on and put a stop to it,”* they revealed.

Another user chimed in with a similar experience, saying, “I had a shift as a Domino’s delivery driver where a combination of codes would lead to a free pizza. Orders came swarming in when it got posted online. I made shitloads of tips by laughing with customers about it.”

A user wrote, “I worked at wendy’s in high school and most the time the crew that closed were all high school kids. One guy would toss entire bags of frozen nuggets and chicken breasts to his friends through the drive thru window.”

One user wrote, “I worked as a GM for an Arby’s for 3 years. Gave out free meals to anyone I remotely knew.. Friends, family, coworkers, regulars, kids, doctors, nurses, officers. Pretty much anyone in a work uniform who came thru on a lunch break. Profit margins on pretty much anything at that place is roughly 355% and that was in 2022. Never even thought twice about it.”