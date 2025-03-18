Meghan Markle accused of lying about homemade waffles: ‘She didn't make them fresh'

Meghan Markle cannot catch a break. After her lifestyle show on Netflix debuted to overwhelmingly negative reviews, the Duchess of Sussex is copping backlash for a whole other issue. This time, eagle-eyed social media viewers are accusing Meghan of lying about making waffles at home. This image released by Netflix shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix via AP)(AP)

Yes, the storm of criticism this time centres around waffles - green ones, to be precise - made in honour of St Patrick’s Day.

Here’s what happened

On March 17, the Duchess of Sussex shared Instagram Stories that show her pouring green-coloured batter into a waffle iron. The result was green-coloured waffles, served with dollops of whipped cream and kiwi fruit.

The accompanying captions suggested that the green waffles were served to Prince Harry and their two children, 5-year-old son Prince Archie and 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

However, social media users noticed a discrepancy between the pattern of the waffle iron and the resulting waffles. They noticed that while the iron was divided into four quarters, the waffle did not have such demarcations, leading to speculation that Meghan had only pretended to make waffles at home and instead served store-bought waffles to her family.

The backlash

The backlash was swift and brutal. Critics of Meghan Markle (or Meghan Sussex, as she now prefers to be called), accused her of lying, deceiving and carefully orchestrating every detail of her life.

“Meghan Markle’s relentless compulsion to lie about everything is baffling—even over something as trivial as a waffle. She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the so-called “homemade” waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one, missing the dividers that should have been there,” wrote one X user.

“Why stoop to such a pathetic, pointless lie? This constant need to twist reality and deceive—especially over something so insignificant—is deeply concerning. She seriously needs help!” the user added.

“Not the correct lines on them from the waffle iron.. She didn’t fresh make them for her kids,” another X account dedicated to bashing Meghan noted.

Another X user asked what kind of person felt the need to lie about waffles.

Prince Harry had earlier revealed that their son, Archie, loves waffles. In fact, Queen Elizabeth sent a waffle maker for her great-grandson when she was alive.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker,” Harry told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show.