Royal journalist speculates only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘divorce’ can now save their Netflix deal

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 16, 2025 09:21 AM IST

A Royal journalist speculates that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce, Netflix might remain involved else they may not renew the deal.

A screenwriter has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their deal with Netflix is unlikely to be renewed, but if they get “divorced,” then the story could be different.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Marina Hyde, a journalist and screenwriter, per Daily Mail, that the streaming giant may “keep a vague hand in” if the Sussexes split.

“People are hanging around in case there's a divorce,” she said while sitting for The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Richard Osman.

“They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we're continuing to develop projects with them,” she speculated.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing royal title if they continue to do this with the Royal family

“They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we're continuing to develop projects with them. The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in.”

The Sussexes initially found success with their 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. However, Hyde called their Netflix projects “flopped.”

Prince Harry shuts down divorce rumours with humour

During the podcast, co-host Richard Osman proposed that Meghan should consider returning to acting. “Meghan is an actress. Cast her in something. This is what I advise Meghan, take a job in something. You could pretty much name your price and project for the first thing you go back into acting for. It's what she does,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has publicly dismissed rumours about marital issues. During a media summit in New York last December, when journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed the Duke, “They're fascinated Meghan is in California right now, and you're here. There are articles left and right about: 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?”

ALSO READ| Did Meghan Markle lie about not knowing Prince Harry? Ex-ally claims amid ‘With Love, Meghan’ controversy

“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, 'what?'” Harry responded by ridiculing the constant speculation.

“It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes', and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
