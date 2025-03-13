Did Meghan Markle lie about not knowing Prince Harry? Ex-ally claims amid ‘With Love, Meghan’ controversy

Katherine Ryan, once a supporter of Meghan Markle, has accused the Dutchess of Sussex of lying about not knowing about Prince Harry in the newly released lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. Season one of the Netflix series received severe backlash from viewers, and the announcement of the second season added to the controversy. Katherine Ryan talked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her podcast. (AP, Instagram/@kathbum)

Who is Katherine Ryan?

She is a Canadian comedian, writer and TV personality. Known for her observational comedy, she also shares her opinions on public personalities. The 41-year-old was previously an ardent supporter of the royal. However, following the release of Markle's new eight-part cooking show, Ryan changed her tune about Dutchess of Sussex.

What did Katherine Ryan say?

Ryan talked about the dutchess on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything. “I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle… though she is very Hollywood — even for me — and I don’t like that in people.”

“I see now, and maybe it’s just the projects she’s choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don’t add up,” she added.

“She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up,” Ryan continued, adding, “But then in an old interview, she was like, ‘We would eat farm fresh.’ Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced.”

Ryan said that she doesn’t think of the former actress as a “bad person,” reported the New York Post. However, she said that she thinks Markle, “likes cozying up to celebrities and she wants the hundred-million-dollar deal and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince.”

She also talked about the renewal of With Love, Meghan for a second season. “People are hate-watching it, though,” Ryan said.

“Who knows what Netflix are doing? They are smart — whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes,” Ryan continued.