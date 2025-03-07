Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing royal title if they continue to do this with the Royal family

The Royal Family are reportedly planning to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Sussex titles if they do not stop making damaging claims against the monarchy. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a welcome celebration during the 2025 Invictus Games, in Whistler, British Columbia, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Just a year after she and Harry quit royal duties, Meghan publicly bashed the royal institution in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. She even noted how they faced racism in the Royal spectrum.

Then, Spare, Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, hit the shelves in January 2023. The book detailed his conflicts with senior royals, including his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William.

Can Royal Family actually strip Harry and Meghan's royal title?

Although stripping the couple of their Sussex titles would require an Act of Parliament, sources suggest it remains an option should further controversial claims be made through interviews, books, or media projects. Daily Mail reported that discussions about this possible course of action have taken place within royal circles.

Meanwhile, Meghan has made a point of emphasizing the significance of her Sussex title, during a recent exchange in her new Netflix series, where she spoke with American actress Mindy Kaling.

“It’s so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m ‘Sussex’ now,” Meghan corrected Kaling during their conversation.

She then elaborated, “I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name.’”

“Well, now I know, and I love it,” Mindy replied.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she told People Magazine. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

“It is part of our love story,” she concluded.

Daily Mail cited a royal insider suggested that Meghan’s repeated references to her title were “clearly a warning shot” directed at the monarchy.