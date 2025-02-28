Prince Harry fears being ‘caught in the divide between left or right views’, but…

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, surprising attendees at the prestigious venture capital event. Prince Harry emphasized his unique perspective on service and leadership shaped by his background and ongoing initiatives like The Invictus Games Foundation. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier(REUTERS)

“I'm here to talk about something that I believe will resonate with all of you as leaders, creators, builders and changemakers: How do we invest in our shared future to solve the challenges we face today as a divided society?” he assured the crowd.

“As a dad, this has me constantly looking for solutions,” he explained. “As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognise that with power and a platform comes responsibility.”

Harry shares his ‘personal experiences overseas’

Harry discussed how his upbringing gives him a unique apolitical viewpoint, allowing him to remain neutral on many issues. “I'm not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red,” he remarked. He then lightheartedly noted, “Hell, I've never even been allowed to vote!”

“From my institutional role travelling the world to my decade of duties in the military, I saw the power of serving others firsthand,” he told the audience. “My personal experiences overseas taught me that when you put others first, you build stronger, more sustainable systems.”

He then went on to discuss how his perspective on service has shifted since relocating to the United States. “The way that I answer the question of how we invest in our shared future is different now living in the U.S. to when I was living in the U.K.,” he shared.

While the Duke's approach has evolved from traditional charity work to a focus on “upstream solutions and prevention,” his dedication to service remains unwavering.

Harry also spoke about the Invictus Games Foundation and the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with Meghan Markle to support various humanitarian causes. “We show up and do good for those who need it most. These efforts fall under the umbrella of protecting our collective mental health,” he stated.