Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix cookery show teases Prince Harry in new BTS

Meghan Markle, just days away from her Netflix cookery show release, treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show through a video shared on her Instagram. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.(With Love, Meghan/ Netflix)

The clip offers glimpses of Meghan in Montecito, California, alongside her crew and special guests. Scenes capture her dancing in her kitchen, tending to a beehive, and baking. The video ends with a heartwarming moment with Prince Harry as the couple walks off set together.

“Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins,” the Duchess captioned it.

Why Meghan pushed the Netflix cookery show to march

Originally set for release two months earlier, With Love, Meghan was postponed to March 4 following the Los Angeles Wildfire. “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” she stated in an Instagram post.

The first trailer for the eight-episode series debuted in early January. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan,” the Duchess expressed.

The preview showcases Meghan indulging in her passion for home and hospitality—cooking in the kitchen, arranging flowers, and hosting guests, including her husband, Prince Harry. “I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in the clip, set to The Lovin’ Spoonful's classic hit, Do You Believe in Magic?

“Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” she adds.