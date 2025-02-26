Meghan Markle's "strategic" social media posts have helped her "strengthen her personal brand" ahead of the release of her new Netflix cookery show – With Love, Meghan – according to a social media and PR expert. The series is set to be released on Netflix on March 4, having been postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. How Meghan Markle's ‘strategic’ social media posts helped her ‘strengthen her personal brand’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan first shared the trailer of her show on her personal Instagram account, @meghan. However, she later surprised fans by posting to the account on New Year's Day even though she had vowed to never return to social media.

‘A well-executed Instagram presence can prove to be very beneficial for celebrities’

Social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex has been looking to engage her audiences in new ways ever since she and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020. "Her audience expects content from her that feels authentic and reflects her values,” Jardine said. "It is important that content projected on her Instagram caters to their varied expectations of these audiences whilst maintaining a consistent personal narrative."

Jardine said that this approach can help celebrities build a successful brand. She said, "A well-executed Instagram presence can prove to be very beneficial for celebrities like Meghan Markle. Whether that's showcasing her advocacy work, glimpses into her personal life or meaningful moments, she has already proven to have been adept at storytelling. Social media provides a perfect platform for her to craft a compelling narrative around her new ventures, seen with the content surrounding her Netflix Show and Lifestyle brand since the beginning of the New Year."

Meghan has uploaded a mix of professional and personal content on Instagram.

"By using a mix of aspirational content, behind-the-scenes insights and direct engagement with followers, she can strengthen her personal brand and boost interest in all of her current as well as new and upcoming projects,” Jardine explained.

She added, "The timing ahead of these major launches does seem strategic to ensure maximum visibility and audience engagement."