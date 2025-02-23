Menu Explore
Meghan Markle ‘mirroring the tactics’ of royal family while promoting upcoming projects, expert claims

BySumanti Sen
Feb 23, 2025 02:31 AM IST

A PR expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is “mirroring" the royal family ahead of the launch of her Netflix cookery show, and her new lifestyle brand.

A PR expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is “mirroring" the royal family ahead of the launch of her Netflix cookery show, and her new lifestyle brand. The Duchess of Sussex uploaded her first post to her Instagram account on January 1, although she had reportedly previously vowed to never return to any social media platform.

Meghan Markle ‘mirroring the tactics’ of royal family while promoting upcoming projects, expert claims (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)
Meghan Markle ‘mirroring the tactics’ of royal family while promoting upcoming projects, expert claims (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan launched her account under the handle @meghan. She has already garnered more than two million followers.

‘Meghan’s strategy mirrors the tactics used by the Royal Family’

According to PR and Social media expert Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital, Meghan is using modern social media strategies in an attempt to create a successful brand. “Meghan Markle’s decision to rejoin Instagram and use it as a promotional tool for her upcoming Netflix series and lifestyle brand is a savvy move that aligns with a lot of other modern PR strategies,” Jardine told GB News.

She added, “Meghan’s strategy mirrors the tactics used by the Royal Family, who have increasingly turned to social media to communicate directly with the public. With her newly Californian lifestyle and Royal Family history, Meghan is positioning herself as both relatable and aspirational, which are both key ingredients when creating a successful lifestyle brand.”

Meghan’s U-turn was the first time she returned to social media after stepping away from royal duties in 2020. Meghan’s account has some personal uploads, as well as a heartbreaking tribute to her late dog, and a message to Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day. She has also been promoting her upcoming projects on Instagram.

Recently, Meghan took to Instagram to rebrand her lifestyle brand. She revealed that she was changing the name of her brand from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever’.

Jardine addressed the new promotional images posted to the Duchess’ account, saying, “Similar to the way celebrities, influencers and brands use social media to control their image and promote their work, they all use Instagram as a tool to generate buzz ahead of series or product launches.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Follow Us On