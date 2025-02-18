Meghan Markle unveils new name for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, ‘This new chapter is an extension of…’

Meghan Markle has revealed that she has renamed her lifestyle brand ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever’. The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share her decision in a video message. Meghan Markle unveils new name for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Meghan said in a video taken in her backyard, with Prince Harry saying in the background, “It’s recording.” “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

Meghan continued, “Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood… it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever,” she added.

‘As Ever essentially means as it’s always been’

Meghan also unveiled a new website and a logo for her business venture, featuring an adorable snap of Princess Lilibet, 3. She went on to note how there are parallels between her new brand and her previous lifestyle blog, The Tig, which eventually became defunct.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do,” Meghan said.

“And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she added. “Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I I just love, and now it’s time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!”

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating,” the caption of the video reads, in part.

Meghan unveiled the new name after her lifestyle brand was plagued with various trademark woes. She has already filed trademark applications for her brand to cover several home goods, including tableware, kitchen linens, beverageware, and coffee and tea services. Jellies, marmalades, fruit preserves and different types of spreads and butters, body soap, body oil, cosmetics and pet shampoo were also listed. The application even covers stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, yoga equipment and gardening gear.