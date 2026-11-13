Missing Australian teenager found alive after 6 days in bushland, aerial video shows him being rescued by helicopter

A 17-year-old boy has been found alive after spending six days missing in bushland in Australia's Victoria state. William disappeared during a camping trip near Walhalla, around 185 km east of Melbourne, on November 6. According to Victoria Police, a helicopter crew eventually spotted him near a creek, bringing the search to an end.

How the teenager went missing during a camping trip

William was found after an extensive six-day search. (Victoria Police via AP)

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William had been camping with a friend near Walhalla East when he walked away from their campsite to collect additional camping equipment but failed to return. His friend searched the surrounding area before raising the alarm. William had left his mobile phone behind and was not carrying enough supplies for an extended stay in the bushland.

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More than 100 emergency personnel and volunteers joined the search. Police divers, search dogs and helicopters were deployed to cover the difficult terrain.

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How a fishing tackle box helped rescuers find him

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{{^usCountry}} The breakthrough came on November 12, when a police helicopter crew spotted a fishing tackle box in the bushland near Stoney Creek, around 2 km from where William had disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakthrough came on November 12, when a police helicopter crew spotted a fishing tackle box in the bushland near Stoney Creek, around 2 km from where William had disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Victoria Police, officers then noticed the teenager lying close to a creek. The helicopter crew lowered a flight officer to retrieve him and bring him to safety.

William was found in good spirits, although he had suffered sunburn and scratches. He was taken to hospital for medical monitoring before being reunited with his mother.

A Guardian report published on November 13 revealed that William survived by rationing a packet of chicken-flavoured chips and drinking water from a nearby creek. He also had to endure cold nights and hot days while stranded in the bushland.

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Mother relieved after son is found alive

William's rescue brought an emotional reunion with his mother, Elizabeth, who had continued hoping he would be found alive.

Speaking to reporters, she expressed her relief, saying, "I'm just over the moon that he's alive."

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She also joked that her son would not be going anywhere again, adding, "He's grounded for life."

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According to the Associated Press, William's family said he has Level 2 autism, a condition that can involve substantial support needs.

The teenager's survival and safe return brought an end to a six-day search that had drawn the efforts of emergency crews and volunteers across the region.

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