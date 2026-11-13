Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit triggers AI meme wave powered by the very chips he built

A video, which has received over 2 million views, shows an AI-generated parody of The Matrix that uses the faces of Jensen Huang, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang’s abrupt resignation as Nvidia CEO amid an extramarital affair scandal has triggered an ironic AI meme fest across social media. Instead of traditional reaction GIFs, social media users turned to generative AI to insert the former chipmaker chief into famous movie scenes. In addition to deepfake clips, jokes about the company’s chips probably being used to render the memes about the co-founder have also surfaced online.

After reports of his affair with Alice Huang surfaced, the Nvidia co-founder admitted to the relationship in an email to employees.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote in a note.

He added, “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

Though there is a statement from Jensen Huang and press releases from Nvidia about the whole controversy, the woman at the centre of it all, Alice Huang, has remained elusive.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has formed a close relationship with the former Nvidia CEO and passed on information to Beijing. The Times later reported that, according to US officials, she is suspected of being a Chinese Spy.

She held a senior role at a Shanghai investment firm and later became the controlling shareholder of the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International.

Also Read: Jensen Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, earn over $1 million each at Nvidia

Another viral AI-generated video swaps Jensen Huang’s face onto Norman Osborn in a famous scene from Spider-Man (2002). In the clip, users drew parallels between Huang’s exit and the Marvel villain’s ouster from his own company, Oscorp Industries, after its board of directors voted unanimously to remove him.

The Nvidia board launched an investigation after reports of Huang’s affair became public. In a press release dated November 12, the company announced the co-founder’s exit from the company.

“Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately.” It also named Colette Kress as the interim CEO.