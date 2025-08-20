MobiKwik CEO says he had less than 1 crore in savings till the age of 40

MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh has joined the chief executive of Sensibull in urging India’s youth to focus on skill development rather than get-rich-quick schemes. Singh, a graduate of IIT Delhi, said that he had less than ₹1 crore in savings by the time he reached the age of 40 – but he did not let the fact bother him. In the end, it turned out okay. MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh is a graduate of IIT Delhi.

Singh was responding to a post from Sensibull CEO Abid Hassan, who took to X this morning to slam influencers who trivialise ₹10 crore as an easily-achievable target. Hassan warned youngsters not to believe finance influencers promoting unrealistic financial goals.

MobiKwik CEO’s take on getting rich

Responding to Hassan’s post on unrealistic financial goals, Singh wrote: “Well said! Young need to focus on impact and their calling in life the money will follow.”

He spoke from personal experience. Singh said he had less than ₹1 crore until he reached the age of 40. “Just FYI till the age of 40 my savings were less than ₹1 crore and its worked out fine. Yes do save and do the SIP but that should be your side show,” he posted on X.

He added that young entrepreneurs should definitely save and invest through SIPs, but getting rich should not be their goal.

A debate on net worth

Abid Hassan had shared a similar take. He spoke out against the way new-age influencers casually talk about massive sums of money such as ₹10 crore or 20 crore, saying it creates unnecessary insecurity and fuels scammy financial products.

The post had sparked a lively discussion on get-rich-quick courses and the FIRE dream (financial independence and retire early).

“Problem isn’t 10–20 Cr being aspirational. The problem is influencers making it sound like pocket change to sell you dreams,” wrote one X user.

“Money isn't everything. Some of the happiest people I know earn modest incomes but have rich lives full of meaning,” another opined.